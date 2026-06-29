NetApp CEO George Kurian says enterprise AI is a marathon

George Kurian urges responsible AI adoption

Kurian pointed out that rolling out AI at scale isn't easy: there are big hurdles like strict regulations, security concerns, and making sure results are explainable (especially in fields like banking or healthcare).

He encouraged companies to be responsible with AI: don't just count how much you're using it; pay attention to whether it's actually helping people work smarter or improving customer experiences.

He said that AI adoption is going to take time and lots of experimentation.