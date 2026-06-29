NetApp CEO George Kurian says enterprise AI is a marathon
NetApp CEO George Kurian thinks enterprise AI is more of a marathon than a sprint.
Chatting with CNBC-TV18, he compared AI's rise to earlier technology revolutions, noting that each took years to transform how companies work.
His advice for businesses? Focus on what actually works and know where AI still falls short before going all in.
George Kurian urges responsible AI adoption
Kurian pointed out that rolling out AI at scale isn't easy: there are big hurdles like strict regulations, security concerns, and making sure results are explainable (especially in fields like banking or healthcare).
He encouraged companies to be responsible with AI: don't just count how much you're using it; pay attention to whether it's actually helping people work smarter or improving customer experiences.
He said that AI adoption is going to take time and lots of experimentation.