NetApp CEO Kurian suggests India not prioritize building ChatGPT
Business
NetApp CEO George Kurian thinks India shouldn't stress about building its own version of ChatGPT.
Instead, he suggests the country should use artificial intelligence (AI) to solve real problems, like improving health care, food security, and disaster response, where it can make a real impact.
Kurian cites India's young startup edge
Kurian points out that India's young talent, growing digital economy, and strong startup scene give it a unique edge.
By focusing on making AI useful and affordable for everyone, India could set an example for other developing countries while tackling its own challenges head-on.