Netflix paying $600M for Ben Affleck's AI filmmaking start-up

InterPositive develops advanced AI tools that help correct movie mistakes such as continuity errors or poor lighting. The company was founded by Affleck in 2022, who felt that existing technologies weren't good enough for filmmakers. Netflix plans to use these tools internally on its own shows and movies. Notably, InterPositive's models are production-focused AI tools meant for post-production rather than generating new performances.

Industry impact

Acquisition amid Hollywood's AI debates

The acquisition comes at a time when Hollywood is grappling with the role of AI in filmmaking. Actors' unions are demanding more protection against the use of AI, while studios are embroiled in copyright disputes with different companies. Despite these challenges, Netflix maintains its stance that it wants to use technology as a tool for enhancing storytelling rather than replacing human creativity.