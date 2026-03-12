Netflix paying $600M for Ben Affleck's AI filmmaking start-up
Streaming giant Netflix has acquired InterPositive, an artificial intelligence (AI) filmmaking company co-founded by Oscar-winning actor and director Ben Affleck. The deal was announced on March 5, 2026. All 16 members of the InterPositive team will be joining Netflix as part of the acquisition. The streaming giant may pay as much as $600 million for InterPositive, according to Bloomberg. The actual cash price paid upfront is lower, with the rest linked to performance targets.
InterPositive develops advanced AI tools that help correct movie mistakes such as continuity errors or poor lighting. The company was founded by Affleck in 2022, who felt that existing technologies weren't good enough for filmmakers. Netflix plans to use these tools internally on its own shows and movies. Notably, InterPositive's models are production-focused AI tools meant for post-production rather than generating new performances.
The acquisition comes at a time when Hollywood is grappling with the role of AI in filmmaking. Actors' unions are demanding more protection against the use of AI, while studios are embroiled in copyright disputes with different companies. Despite these challenges, Netflix maintains its stance that it wants to use technology as a tool for enhancing storytelling rather than replacing human creativity.