Netflix's ad revenue doubles to $1.5B in 2025

Netflix 's advertising business has seen a significant boost, with its revenue more than doubling to $1.5 billion from 2024 to 2025. The company's co-CEO Greg Peters announced the growth during an earnings call on Tuesday. He also projected that the advertising business could double again in 2026, reaching around $3 billion due to "massive" opportunities ahead for Netflix.

Subscription growth Netflix's ad-supported streaming subscription gains traction The surge in Netflix's advertising revenue can be attributed to the growing popularity of its ad-supported streaming subscription. The $7.99 per month plan has drawn over 94 million users every month as of May 2025. To further enhance this service, Netflix plans to introduce more AI-powered tools for advertisers this year and launch "interactive video ads" in Q2 2026.

Financial performance Netflix's revenue and subscriber base grow in 2025 Netflix's overall revenue also saw a jump, reaching $12.05 billion in 2025, according to its Q4 earnings report. The number of subscribers for the service grew to a whopping 325 million during this period. In an attempt to expand its content offerings, Netflix has also made an all-cash offer of $82.7 billion for Warner Bros. Discovery's studio and streaming assets.

