Netflix weighs all-cash bid to clinch Warner Bros takeover battle

Netflix is considering a revised bid strategy to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. 's studios and streaming businesses, according to Bloomberg. The streaming giant has been mulling over an all-cash offer for these assets. The move is part of efforts to expedite a sale that has faced political opposition as well as competition and legal challenge from rival bidder Paramount Skydance Corp.

Deal details Original deal terms and Netflix's financial backing The initial agreement proposed Warner Bros. shareholders receive $23.25 in cash and $4.5 in Netflix common stock, with adjustments if the streaming company's shares fall below $97.91. Since Netflix's bid for Warner Bros. began in October, its shares have lost nearly a quarter of their value, hitting a low of $89.07 on Tuesday. To fund the acquisition, Netflix secured $59 billion from Wall Street banks and has already refinanced about $25 billion with some long-term debt instruments.

Financial stability Netflix's credit ratings remain strong Despite the challenges, Netflix has the capacity to borrow more without compromising its "robust" credit ratings, Bloomberg Intelligence senior credit analyst Stephen Flynn said in a research note. He noted that "Netflix has a very strong balance sheet with modest net leverage." This indicates that even with potential changes to its acquisition strategy, Netflix remains financially stable and capable of handling additional debt if necessary.

