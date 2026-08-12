Netradyne raised $90 million, became unicorn with AI fleet safety focus
Netradyne, a Bengaluru- and San Diego-based startup, became a unicorn in January 2025 after raising $90 million in a Series D funding round led by Point72 Private Investments.
Led by Qualcomm veterans Avneesh Agrawal and David Julian, and former Nokia and Microsoft engineer Teja Gudena, the company builds smart AI tech to make commercial fleet driving safer.
Driveri uses dual cameras and AI
Their main product, Driver*i, uses dual cameras and on-device AI to analyze driver behavior and road conditions in real time, only flagged events, positive behavior metrics, and compressed metadata are pushed to the fleet manager's dashboard.
In India, they're faced hurdles like expensive hardware and drivers wary of cameras, but have found success with gamified its "GreenZone" score and "DriverStars" reward system for safe driving.
They're also talking with the government about making advanced driver monitoring a standard for fleets.