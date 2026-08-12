Netradyne raised $90 million, became unicorn with AI fleet safety focus

Their main product, Driver*i, uses dual cameras and on-device AI to analyze driver behavior and road conditions in real time, only flagged events, positive behavior metrics, and compressed metadata are pushed to the fleet manager's dashboard.

In India, they're faced hurdles like expensive hardware and drivers wary of cameras, but have found success with gamified its "GreenZone" score and "DriverStars" reward system for safe driving.

They're also talking with the government about making advanced driver monitoring a standard for fleets.