Netrasemi raises ₹107Cr for its AI chipsets, eyes global markets
Netrasemi, a Kerala-based chip startup, just raised ₹107 crore in Series A funding led by Zoho Corporation and Unicorn India Ventures.
The fresh funds will help them ramp up R&D, manufacturing, and marketing as they gear up to launch four new system-on-chip (SoC) products for AI-powered IoT devices, smart surveillance, robotics, and infrastructure.
Focus on edge devices
Since 2020, Netrasemi has been building energy-efficient SoCs with its own AI acceleration tech.
Their chips handle video processing and machine learning right on the device—no need to rely on cloud servers—making them handy for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who want smarter edge devices.
Over ₹380 crore raised by Indian chip startups since 2022
This round brings Netrasemi's total funding to over ₹125 crore. They have two SoC products in the works using TSMC's 12nm tech and plan to launch by early 2026.
Big picture: Indian chip startups are on a roll too, raising over ₹380 crore since 2022 with strong government backing for homegrown innovation.