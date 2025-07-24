Netrasemi raises ₹107Cr for its AI chipsets, eyes global markets

Since 2020, Netrasemi has been building energy-efficient SoCs with its own AI acceleration tech. Their chips handle video processing and machine learning right on the device—no need to rely on cloud servers—making them handy for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who want smarter edge devices.

Over ₹380 crore raised by Indian chip startups since 2022

This round brings Netrasemi's total funding to over ₹125 crore. They have two SoC products in the works using TSMC's 12nm tech and plan to launch by early 2026.

Big picture: Indian chip startups are on a roll too, raising over ₹380 crore since 2022 with strong government backing for homegrown innovation.