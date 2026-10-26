Netweb Technologies posts 335% Q2 FY27 profit rise to ₹136.7cr
Business
Netweb Technologies just posted a massive 335% jump in profit for Q2 fiscal 2027, hitting ₹136.7 crore compared to ₹31.4 crore last year.
The big boost comes from surging demand for AI infrastructure and advanced computing solutions.
Revenue ₹1,323.3cr AI accounts over half
Revenue shot up too: Netweb pulled in ₹1,323.3 crore this quarter (up from ₹303.7 crore last year).
AI systems led the charge, making up over half of total revenue. High-performance computing and private cloud services also played a strong supporting role.
With an order book of ₹2,629 crore and more deals lined up, Netweb's growth streak looks set to continue.