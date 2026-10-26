Netweb Technologies posts 335% Q2 FY27 profit rise to ₹136.7cr

Revenue shot up too: Netweb pulled in ₹1,323.3 crore this quarter (up from ₹303.7 crore last year).

AI systems led the charge, making up over half of total revenue. High-performance computing and private cloud services also played a strong supporting role.

With an order book of ₹2,629 crore and more deals lined up, Netweb's growth streak looks set to continue.