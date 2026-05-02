Netweb Technologies posts 90% revenue growth to ₹21,836 million in FY2026
Business
Netweb Technologies just wrapped up a standout year, with revenue climbing 90% to ₹21,836 million and profit after tax rising 81% to ₹2,058 million for FY2026.
The last quarter alone saw an 87% spike in revenue. It's clear the company is on a serious growth streak.
Netweb Technologies AI Systems 459.6% growth
The real game-changer was their AI Systems segment, which grew 459.6% year-on-year and now makes up over 40% of total revenue. The company called it a "landmark" year for the business.
To top it off, the board has proposed a final dividend of ₹3 per share, showing confidence in what's ahead and giving back to shareholders.