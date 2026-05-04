Netweb Technologies posts Q4 revenue ₹773.7 cr profit ₹70.59 cr
Business
Netweb Technologies just dropped its Q4 results, and the numbers are seriously impressive: revenue shot up 86.59% to ₹773.7 crore compared to last year, while net profit climbed 64% to ₹70.59 crore.
In short: business is booming.
Netweb EBITDA ₹106.81 cr EPS ₹12.43
EBITDA rose 71.53% to ₹106.81 crore and earnings per share grew to ₹12.43 from ₹7.57, showing strong performance even as costs went up: raw material expenses nearly doubled and other costs jumped too.
Despite higher spending, investors seem excited: Netweb's stock closed at ₹4,064.80 on April 29, 2026, signaling solid confidence in the company's future growth.