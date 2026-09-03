Netweb Technologies shares gain nearly 5% after almost 45% rise
Business
Netweb Technologies just had a big day on the stock market.
After climbing almost 45% over the last six months, the stock opened higher at ₹5,165 on Thursday and quickly shot up to ₹5,349.50 during morning trading, looking set to snap its three-day losing streak.
Netweb Technologies among hottest IT stocks
Not only did Netweb bounce back from recent losses, but it also gained nearly 5% today.
This strong run has made it one of the hottest IT stocks lately.