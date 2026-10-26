Netweb Technologies targets ₹4,000cr revenue by FY27 with 40% growth

AI alone is set to bring in 40-45% of FY27 revenue, according to Lodha.

The company just posted Q2 FY27 numbers: ₹1,323 crore in revenue and ₹137 crore net profit, with solid margins around 14.9%.

Netweb keeps things steady by balancing government and enterprise clients, and a combined order book and L1 position of around ₹3,400 crore (plus smart inventory moves and direct chipmaker partnerships help them handle supply chain bumps).