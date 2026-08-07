Network18 tops Comscore June 2026 global digital news rankings
Business
Network18 just snagged the title of the world's No. 1 digital news network, according to Comscore's June 2026 report.
With 376 million unique visitors, it outpaced big names like Times Internet Limited and NBCUniversal News Group.
The network also led in India, reaching 360 million monthly users, 76% of the country's digital news audience.
Network18 platform mix drives massive views
Their secret? A multi-platform approach: 20 TV channels, seven digital platforms, and content in over a dozen languages.
They crushed it on social media too, racking up more than six billion YouTube views in June and more than 32 billion social media views last quarter.
All this has helped Network18 become a trusted source for news both at home and worldwide.