New 0.02% UPI stock fee capped at ₹300 pressures brokerages

To keep things affordable, brokerages are eyeing mandate-based payment systems that charge just ₹3.25 every quarter instead of a fee on every UPI payment.

Companies like Zerodha may also tweak their pricing or introduce small fees for certain trades.

Some firms could cut back on free services or encourage users to switch to National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) transfers.

While the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has advised against passing these fees directly to customers, brokerages are still weighing their options to stay competitive.