New demat account openings drop 33% amid market volatility

The year 2025 witnessed a significant decline in new demat account openings, with a drop of nearly 33%. The decline was mainly due to weak stock market returns and persistent volatility that affected retail investor participation. According to data from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL), a total of 30.63 million new demat accounts were opened during the year, marking a sharp decline from the over 46 million added in 2024.

Investor behavior Market volatility impacts investor sentiment The sharp swings in benchmark indices and steep corrections in mid-cap and small-cap stocks have dampened risk appetite among new investors. The Sensex and Nifty ended the year with gains of about 10% each, while BSE MidCap index rose around 1%. However, the BSE SmallCap index fell about 5%. Analysts have attributed this slowdown to heightened market volatility, geopolitical tensions, sustained foreign investor outflows, subdued earnings, and stretched equity valuations.

Market activity IPO fundraising remains active despite market conditions Despite the challenging market conditions, IPO fundraising remained active across both mainboard and SME segments. However, several listings delivered muted or negative returns, which has reduced retail enthusiasm for entering the market. Experts have warned that without a revival in investor confidence and stronger performance from new listings, the pace of demat account additions could continue to be subdued in future years.