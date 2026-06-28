Upcoming changes for taxpayers, bank customers, Aadhaar and passport holders

Aadhaar updates

Aadhaar email update will be free until December

Starting July 1, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will waive the ₹75 fee for updating your registered email address on your Aadhaar card. The service will be free for six months, till December 31. An official notification said, "It has been decided to waive off the charges (i.e. ₹75) for availing the service of email address update through the Aadhaar mobile application and make it free of cost."