New labor codes: Get your dues in just 2 days
Big update for anyone working in India—starting November 21, 2025, employers now have to pay all your pending dues within two working days after you leave a job.
Whether you quit, get laid off, or are let go, no more waiting weeks for your money.
This new rule replaces the old 30-day window and covers everyone from full-time staff to contract workers.
Why does this matter?
It's a win for gig workers who rely on timely payments. The codes also make fixed-term employees eligible for gratuity after one year and increase the retrenchment limit from 100 to 300 workers.
While it's great news for employees, companies may face challenges in keeping up with these faster timelines—especially when it comes to exit formalities and asset returns.
Overall, it's about making work life fairer and a bit less stressful when you move on.