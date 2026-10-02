New Mexico seeks $40B from Meta after Cambridge Analytica verdict
Business
New Mexico is asking Meta to pay up to $40 billion after a jury found the company misled users about their data privacy arising from the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Millions had their information collected without permission, and now it is up to Judge Francis Mathew to decide how much Meta will actually have to pay.
Meta argues $3.45B cap at hearing
At a recent hearing, New Mexico's attorney said the penalty needs to be big enough for Meta to actually feel it, while Meta argued that anything over $3.45 billion is just way too much.
The jury found Meta committed more than 43 million violations of New Mexico's consumer protection laws, but Meta insists no one was really tricked.
A final decision on penalties should come soon.