New postharvest technologies boost India's fresh produce supply chain efficiency

Investments cut waste, farmers lack tech

Investments in sorting centers, ripening chambers, and cold-chain logistics are helping reduce waste and improve quality.

Computer vision systems are replacing manual checks to grade produce more consistently.

Plus, traceability is making a difference: shoppers can scan QR codes to see where their food came from and how it was tested for safety.

Still, farm-level technology hasn't reached most small farmers yet; scaling digital tools like crop monitoring will need bigger investments, training, and strong government support to really take off.