New postharvest technologies boost India's fresh produce supply chain efficiency
India's fresh produce scene is getting a technology boost to tackle old-school inefficiencies.
Most fruits and vegetables still pass through crowded wholesale markets, where limited infrastructure and small farms make things tricky.
Now, new postharvest technologies are starting to smooth out some of those bumps.
Investments cut waste, farmers lack tech
Investments in sorting centers, ripening chambers, and cold-chain logistics are helping reduce waste and improve quality.
Computer vision systems are replacing manual checks to grade produce more consistently.
Plus, traceability is making a difference: shoppers can scan QR codes to see where their food came from and how it was tested for safety.
Still, farm-level technology hasn't reached most small farmers yet; scaling digital tools like crop monitoring will need bigger investments, training, and strong government support to really take off.