New rules for PAN card applications from April 1

Old forms won't work after March 31

The old PAN forms won't work after March 31, 2026. New ones will be up on official sites soon.

Plus, if you're opening a current account or doing big transactions (think property deals over ₹45 lakh), PAN verification will be mandatory.

For high-value property buys, you'll also need to apply for a PAN at least seven days before the deal.

These updates are all about making things more secure and cutting down tax evasion, so double-check your documents before applying!