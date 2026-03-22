New rules for PAN card applications from April 1
Applying for a PAN card in India is about to get stricter from April 1, 2026.
You'll need to show proof of your date of birth, like your birth certificate, voter ID, passport, driving license, or matriculation certificate, along with your Aadhaar number.
The name on your PAN application must match exactly with what's on your Aadhaar; mismatches may require correction or additional documentation.
Old forms won't work after March 31
The old PAN forms won't work after March 31, 2026. New ones will be up on official sites soon.
Plus, if you're opening a current account or doing big transactions (think property deals over ₹45 lakh), PAN verification will be mandatory.
For high-value property buys, you'll also need to apply for a PAN at least seven days before the deal.
These updates are all about making things more secure and cutting down tax evasion, so double-check your documents before applying!