New rules spur $85.5B institutional inflows into India's real estate
Business
India's real estate scene has pulled in over $85.5 billion from institutional investors since 2011, and things are still heating up in 2026.
Thanks to new rules and more transparency, both global and local players are jumping in: foreign investors are mostly betting on offices and warehouses, while domestic investors prefer housing projects.
India Tier Two share tops 4.7%
It's not just about the big metros anymore. Tier-two cities are grabbing attention, too.
Their share of investments has jumped from around 0.4% to more than 4.7% in the first nine months of 2026, as better infrastructure and growing economies make them attractive spots for future growth.
For anyone watching the market, these cities could be where the next big opportunities show up.