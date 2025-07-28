Next Article
New scheme to create 3.5 crore jobs announced
Starting August 1, 2025, the government is rolling out the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana—a big push to create over 3.5 crore jobs in two years.
With a budget of ₹99,446 crore and Cabinet approval under PM Modi, this initiative is all about making it easier for young people to find their first job and supporting employers who hire them.
Details of the scheme
The plan has two parts: If you're a first-time employee earning under ₹1 lakh/month and registered with EPFO, you can get an extra month's wage (up to ₹15,000) paid in two installments.
Employers also get rewarded—₹3,000 per new hire each month for two years (or four if they're in manufacturing).
All payments go straight into PAN-linked accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer for transparency and ease.