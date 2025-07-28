New scheme to create 3.5 crore jobs announced

Details of the scheme

The plan has two parts: If you're a first-time employee earning under ₹1 lakh/month and registered with EPFO, you can get an extra month's wage (up to ₹15,000) paid in two installments.

Employers also get rewarded—₹3,000 per new hire each month for two years (or four if they're in manufacturing).

All payments go straight into PAN-linked accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer for transparency and ease.