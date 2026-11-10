New Street: NVIDIA may have 10% China revenue by 2027

That 4% in booked officially outside of China is split: half goes straight into China, while the rest ends up with Chinese-controlled companies abroad.

On top of that, there is a potential crackdown on NVIDIA's business operations after allegations surfaced about CEO Jensen Huang's involvement with a suspected Chinese spy.

Even with US chip export controls in place, NVIDIA technology is still finding its way into China, which only adds more pressure as the company tries to keep leading the AI race.