'New World Order of News': Register for DNPA Conclave 2026

Expect panels and expert talks on how AI is reshaping newsroom workflows, content creation, distribution and audience engagement, and making sure creators get fair pay. The event will also dig into keeping news trustworthy and sustainable. As DNPA Chairperson Mariam Mammen Mathew puts it, the sector should come together and build a framework rooted in trust and responsibility.

Why it matters

If you follow digital news or care about where your info comes from, this conclave sets the tone for what's next—especially as AI and social platforms shake things up.

It's all about making sure the news stays reliable (and creators get their due) in a fast-changing world.