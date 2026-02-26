Valve sued over alleged illegal gambling in Counter-Strike 2

New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued game developer Valve, alleging that the company illegally promotes gambling through its loot box systems. The lawsuit targets popular games such as Counter-Strike 2, Team Fortress 2, and Dota 2. The attorney general aims to permanently stop Valve from promoting these gambling features in its games and seeks fines for violating New York's laws.

Legal argument Valve made millions of dollars selling loot box keys The lawsuit argues that Valve's loot box model, which charges players for a chance to win valuable items based on luck, is "quintessential gambling." This practice is prohibited under New York's Constitution and Penal Law. The complaint also notes that Valve has made tens of millions of dollars selling loot box keys to thousands of New Yorkers and earned millions more in commissions from virtual items sold by these players.

Target audience Lawsuit claims loot boxes appeal to children and adolescents The lawsuit also highlights that Valve's loot boxes are especially harmful as they appeal to children and adolescents. In some of its games, players can buy keys to unlock these loot boxes and receive randomly selected virtual items as rewards. These items can then be sold on the Steam Community Market or third-party marketplaces for real money, with rarer items potentially worth thousands of dollars.

Gambling comparison Counter-Strike 2's loot boxes are similar to slot machines The lawsuit also points out that Valve's loot box system in Counter-Strike 2 is similar to a slot machine. Players have to pay $2.49 plus tax to unlock these loot boxes and often get items worth less than what they paid for the key. This, the lawsuit argues, further reinforces its claim that Valve is promoting gambling through these systems.

