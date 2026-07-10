News outlets seek court sanctions against OpenAI in copyright case

Legal action

Plaintiffs want to punish OpenAI for the alleged misconduct

The New York Times and the Daily News are now asking the judge to punish OpenAI for allegedly hiding evidence and interfering with the discovery process. They want the court to bar OpenAI from using its 20 million chat log sample as evidence, claiming it's unreliable. They also want the court to accept that ChatGPT logs would have shown major regurgitation and grounding of their content.