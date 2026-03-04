News Corp inks $150 million deal with Meta for AI training

This isn't Meta's only play—they've also teamed up with USA Today, People, CNN, and Fox News to power up their next-gen AI models. News Corp CEO Robert Thomson announced the partnership at a major tech conference, hinting there are even more deals on the way.

News Corp's stance on copyright infringement

News Corp is all-in on making deals but isn't afraid to push back when their work gets misused.

They've already signed an agreement with OpenAI believed to be worth more than $250 million over five years, and two News Corp subsidiaries have filed copyright-infringement cases against Perplexity AI.

As Thomson put it: "We'll woo you... But if you're stealing our stuff, we are going to sue you."