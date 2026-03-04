News Corp inks $150 million deal with Meta for AI training
Meta has signed a three-year, up to $50 million-a-year deal with News Corp to license content from The Wall Street Journal (US and UK) and more.
This means Meta's AI can serve up real-time news in its chatbots and learn from years of trusted reporting.
Meta's AI model is getting a news boost
This isn't Meta's only play—they've also teamed up with USA Today, People, CNN, and Fox News to power up their next-gen AI models.
News Corp CEO Robert Thomson announced the partnership at a major tech conference, hinting there are even more deals on the way.
News Corp's stance on copyright infringement
News Corp is all-in on making deals but isn't afraid to push back when their work gets misused.
They've already signed an agreement with OpenAI believed to be worth more than $250 million over five years, and two News Corp subsidiaries have filed copyright-infringement cases against Perplexity AI.
As Thomson put it: "We'll woo you... But if you're stealing our stuff, we are going to sue you."