Neysa targets IPO by end of 2027, expands GPU count
AI cloud startup Neysa just announced it's aiming to go public by the end of 2027.
To get ready, Neysa is planning a big tech upgrade, boosting its GPU count from 12,500 to more than 20,000 and rolling out new NVIDIA and AMD chips.
It's also looking to build its own data centers in the next couple of years, depending on how quickly it can secure land and permits.
Neysa backed by Blackstone $1.2B deal
Neysa's ambitious plans are powered by a $1.2 billion deal with Blackstone, which could make Blackstone the majority owner if it completes its $600 million investment.
To keep cash flowing, Neysa has locked in long-term GPU contracts that pay even if the GPUs aren't used.
For global growth, it's eyeing Malaysia for new data centers, since projects can be finished faster there than in Japan, though Japan is still on its radar too.