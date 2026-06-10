NHAI starts 2026-27 asset monetization aiming to raise ₹35,000cr
Business
NHAI is rolling out its asset monetization drive for 2026-27, aiming to raise up to ₹35,000 crore by leasing out highways.
This week, bids opened for two stretches in Tamil Nadu: Epic Concesiones 2 Pvt Ltd led with a ₹2,259 crore bid, just ahead of Adani Enterprises.
The winning bidder will be announced within a week.
NHAI to monetize 17 highway assets
This is part of NHAI's push to monetize 17 highway assets across nine states using models like TOT and InvIT.
The target is higher than last year's and doesn't include roads being handled by Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust.
It's all about raising funds to build more and better roads without relying only on government money.