NHC Foods shares rise 5% as Q1 revenue hits ₹369.69cr
Business
NHC Foods shares shot up 5% on Wednesday, closing at ₹1.30, thanks to a standout Q1.
The company's revenue jumped 234.54% year-over-year to ₹369.69 crore, seriously outpacing last year's numbers.
NHC Foods profit surges to ₹16.99cr
Net profit skyrocketed 919.81% to ₹16.99 crore, and EBITDA was up 512.43%.
NHC also boosted its capital by issuing shares to Global Focus Fund and is planning to acquire Agriconnect Solutions, aiming for a bigger role in the agri-commodities space.