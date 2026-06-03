NHPC OFS opens to retail investors and government offloads 3%
NHPC's Offer for Sale (OFS) opened to retail investors today, June 3.
The government is offloading a 3% stake, with an extra 3% available if demand is high.
For context, as of the end of the March quarter, regular investors owned just over 8% of NHPC, while the government held about two-thirds.
Non-retail oversubscribe OFS, green shoe used
Non-retail investors went all in yesterday. Their portion was subscribed more than three times over, so the government decided to use its full green shoe option (extra shares), according to DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla.
The price was set at ₹71.50 per share. But even with all this buzz, NHPC's stock actually dropped nearly 7% on June 2 (the biggest single-day fall since June 2024), with trading volumes way above average and a big chunk of shares changing hands for delivery.