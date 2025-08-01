NiCE acquires Cognigy for $955 million to boost AI in CX Business Aug 01, 2025

NiCE is snapping up Cognigy, a top player in AI for customer service, in a $955 million deal.

By bringing Cognigy's smart tech into its CXone Mpower platform, NiCE wants to make customer support faster and smarter—even as the market faces some tough times.

This move also shows how new CEO Scott Russell is betting big on AI to shape the future of customer experience.