NiCE acquires Cognigy for $955 million to boost AI in CX
NiCE is snapping up Cognigy, a top player in AI for customer service, in a $955 million deal.
By bringing Cognigy's smart tech into its CXone Mpower platform, NiCE wants to make customer support faster and smarter—even as the market faces some tough times.
This move also shows how new CEO Scott Russell is betting big on AI to shape the future of customer experience.
How will the acquisition help NiCE?
With Cognigy's AI, NiCE can help brands like Mercedes-Benz and Nestle automate routine chats, support customers in multiple languages around the clock, and make life easier for human agents with real-time help.
The result? Quicker answers, lower costs, and happier customers—all powered by next-gen AI.