Unilever bets big on US, India, especially in beauty
Unilever is doubling down on the US and India, especially in beauty and personal care, after seeing a solid 3.8% sales boost last quarter.
CEO Fernando Fernandez says this growth comes from strong results in developed markets and smart moves in emerging ones.
Unilever's beauty and well-being division sees growth
The company's beauty and well-being division grew by 3.7%, now making up over a fifth of Unilever's business, thanks to new products and strategic efforts.
Even with currency ups and downs, overall first-half sales hit €30.1 billion.
With Priya Nair stepping in as CEO for India, Unilever is showing it's serious about innovation and staying ahead of market trends.