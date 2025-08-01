Unilever bets big on US, India, especially in beauty

Unilever's beauty and well-being division sees growth

The company's beauty and well-being division grew by 3.7%, now making up over a fifth of Unilever's business, thanks to new products and strategic efforts.

Even with currency ups and downs, overall first-half sales hit €30.1 billion.

With Priya Nair stepping in as CEO for India, Unilever is showing it's serious about innovation and staying ahead of market trends.