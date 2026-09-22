Nielsen's streaming ratings now report audience data 2 days later
Nielsen has rolled out a big upgrade to its Streaming Content Ratings, now giving daily viewership numbers and cutting reporting delays by up to 80%.
So, streaming data will show up just two days after you watch, much closer to how fast TV ratings come in.
Brian Fuhrer, Nielsen's Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Thought Leadership, called this "one of the company's most significant improvements to SCR since its launch in 2017."
Nielsen halves streaming top 10 delivery
Weekly Streaming Top 10 reports are also getting delivered twice as fast.
Nielsen says these updates are part of their push to give a fuller picture of what people are watching, including more details on group viewing and live streams using big data.
The first faster Top 10 report dropped September 17, covering the start of the month.