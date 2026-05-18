Nifty 50 recovers to 23,649 as Sensex closes at 75,315
The Nifty 50 bounced back on Monday after nearly losing 400 points from the open, ending just above flat at 23,649.95.
The Sensex also closed slightly higher at 75,315.04.
Markets were shaky thanks to rising oil prices and global tensions, but managed a late recovery even as the rupee slid to a new low.
Bharti Airtel overtakes HDFC Bank
IT stocks like Tech Mahindra and Infosys led the gains, boosted by the weaker rupee.
Pharma and healthcare saw small upticks too, but banking, auto, and realty shares struggled.
A big headline: Bharti Airtel is now India's second-most valuable listed company, overtaking HDFC Bank.
Mid and small caps end lower
Mid-cap and small-cap indices ended lower as investors stayed cautious with so much global uncertainty.
Still, Nifty's rebound showed some resilience despite all the headwinds today.