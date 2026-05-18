Nifty 50 recovers to 23,649 as Sensex closes at 75,315 Business May 18, 2026

The Nifty 50 bounced back on Monday after nearly losing 400 points from the open, ending just above flat at 23,649.95.

The Sensex also closed slightly higher at 75,315.04.

Markets were shaky thanks to rising oil prices and global tensions, but managed a late recovery even as the rupee slid to a new low.