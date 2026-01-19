Nifty 50 set for a rough start this Monday

What's weighing on the market?

Foreign investors have pulled out over ₹22,500 crore this month, and mixed Q3 earnings have kept things tense.

Nifty has slipped -1.73% so far this year and is lagging behind global markets like the S&P 500 and Nikkei.

With big banking results and economic data releases coming up—and worries about inflation and global tensions—expect more ups and downs ahead.