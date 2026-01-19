Nifty 50 set for a rough start this Monday
Nifty 50 is expected to open lower on January 19, 2026, after Gift Nifty indicated that it could lose about 150 points at the open.
The index just closed amid mixed performance last week, but signs point to a shaky beginning as trading resumes.
What's weighing on the market?
Foreign investors have pulled out over ₹22,500 crore this month, and mixed Q3 earnings have kept things tense.
Nifty has slipped -1.73% so far this year and is lagging behind global markets like the S&P 500 and Nikkei.
With big banking results and economic data releases coming up—and worries about inflation and global tensions—expect more ups and downs ahead.
Why does it matter?
If you're following stocks or just curious about market vibes, these swings show how global events and investor moves can quickly shift things at home.
It's a reminder: staying informed helps you make smarter money choices—even if you're not trading every day.