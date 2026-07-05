Nifty 50 shows stability amid AI driven global market volatility
While AI investments are making global markets pretty unpredictable, Indian equities are holding steady.
The Nifty 50 index had way fewer big swings this year, just 38 days of 1% or more moves, compared to South Korea's Kospi with 79 and MSCI's emerging-market and Asian gages with 59.
In June, Nifty outperformed other emerging markets by its widest margin since late 2025, showing investors are gaining confidence in India's stability.
Morgan Stanley calls India defensive
India's economy is on solid ground thanks to a stable rupee and cheaper energy, which has helped keep inflation in check.
Sectors like refining and airlines are bouncing back, adding to positive vibes.
Morgan Stanley even called India a defensive equity market because it handles global shocks well.
With earnings season starting (led by Tata Consultancy Services) and falling commodity prices plus steady interest rates, analysts say Indian stocks offer a smart hedge against all the uncertainty swirling around AI-driven economies.