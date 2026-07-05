Nifty 50 shows stability amid AI driven global market volatility

Morgan Stanley calls India defensive

India's economy is on solid ground thanks to a stable rupee and cheaper energy, which has helped keep inflation in check.

Sectors like refining and airlines are bouncing back, adding to positive vibes.

Morgan Stanley even called India a defensive equity market because it handles global shocks well.

With earnings season starting (led by Tata Consultancy Services) and falling commodity prices plus steady interest rates, analysts say Indian stocks offer a smart hedge against all the uncertainty swirling around AI-driven economies.