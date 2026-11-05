Nifty and Sensex surge as crude oil prices drop sharply
Business
Big day for the Indian stock market!
On Thursday, Nifty soared by 596.20 points to 24,556.80 as of 2pm while Sensex surged 2,070 points to 79,371.40 as of 2pm.
The main reason? Crude oil prices dropped sharply, giving investors a boost of confidence.
Bajaj Finance jumps 7.26%
Bajaj Finance stole the spotlight with a 7.26% jump, joined by gains in Shriram Finance and Tata Motors's preferred variant (TMPV).
Not everyone was celebrating, though. Apollo Hospitals slipped despite the upbeat mood.
Falling Brent crude (down 8.7%) and a stronger rupee made India even more attractive for investors.
Foreign funds also jumped in, buying stocks worth ₹7,284 crore in the previous session.