Nifty closes 24,624 after CAS surge, domestic buying offsets outflows
Indian stock markets finished slightly higher on Wednesday, with the Nifty 50 closing at 24,624 after a late surge during the new closing auction session (CAS).
Even though foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹943.42 crore, domestic investors stepped in and bought shares worth ₹2,883.17 crore, keeping things steady.
The metals sector stood out with strong gains after the market closed.
RBI holds 5.25%, trims FY27 inflation
The Reserve Bank of India kept its key interest rate unchanged at 5.25% and trimmed its inflation forecast for fiscal 2027 to 5%.
This move set the tone for cautious optimism as investors watched Nifty's climb toward 24,800.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also encouraged brokers to get more everyday investors involved in CAS.
Meanwhile, all eyes are now on upcoming earnings from companies like Biocon, with PB Fintech already having reported its June-quarter results, to see where markets head next.