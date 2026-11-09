Nifty could hit 40,000 in long term, says CLSA

Balanco's prediction comes after a strong recovery in Indian equities, with the Nifty jumping 8.58% last week.

The index closed at 24,986.40 during Sunday's special Diwali trading session, slipping 0.18% after the preceding week's rally.

Balanco sees a close above 25,500 by November-end as a key level that could change the long-term technical outlook of the market significantly.