Nifty ends Friday at 24,119 up 121 after volatile session

Analysts say Nifty must hold 24,300

Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, and Jio Financial Services led the gainers' list, while Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel slipped.

Realty, metals, and health care stocks did well; IT and banking stocks lagged behind.

Analysts say Nifty needs to stay above 24,300 for a real breakout. Otherwise, support sits around 24,000 and 23,800 if things turn choppy again.