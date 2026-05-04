Nifty ends Friday at 24,119 up 121 after volatile session
Business
Nifty wrapped up Friday at 24,119, up 121 points, after a wild ride.
The index jumped early, dipped sharply by noon, then bounced back in the afternoon to finish just above its 50-day moving average.
Still, it couldn't quite break past the important 24,300 resistance mark.
Analysts say Nifty must hold 24,300
Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, and Jio Financial Services led the gainers' list, while Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel slipped.
Realty, metals, and health care stocks did well; IT and banking stocks lagged behind.
Analysts say Nifty needs to stay above 24,300 for a real breakout. Otherwise, support sits around 24,000 and 23,800 if things turn choppy again.