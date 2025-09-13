Nifty hits all-time high, local investors offset foreign selling
Nifty has been on an eight-day winning streak, shrugging off heavy selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) this September.
Domestic investors stepped up, buying ₹1,556 crore in stocks on Friday alone—even as FIIs sold over ₹10,782 crore so far this month.
India's economy is holding strong
Despite big foreign sell-offs that usually shake the market, India's economy is holding strong thanks to solid GDP growth and recent reforms like tax cuts and easier rules for foreign investors.
Plus, with a possible US Fed rate cut and improving macro signals and policy reforms, market sentiment is staying upbeat.
What lies ahead for the market?
If Nifty breaks above 25,150 soon, experts think it could rally toward 25,500.
For now, local investor confidence and steady economic signals are keeping the momentum going.