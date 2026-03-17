Nifty IT index nears 3-year low: What's the reason Business Mar 17, 2026

The Nifty IT index just slid more than 2% on Tuesday, landing near a three-year low while the rest of the market stayed mostly steady.

Big names like Wipro dropped over 3%, with Infosys and HCL Tech also slipping around 2%.

Even midcap stocks like Coforge wasn't spared, falling over 5%.