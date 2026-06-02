Nifty IT index rises nearly 8% on Infosys, TCS gains Business Jun 02, 2026

The Nifty IT index has shot up nearly 8% in only three days, thanks mostly to strong gains from Infosys and TCS, both jumping more than 5%.

This rally is all about investors getting excited over the future of AI-powered tech, even as other sectors like banking and auto took a hit.

On June 2, the index kept climbing, opening higher and showing that confidence in India's big tech players is still going strong.