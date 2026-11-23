Nifty IT surges 3% amid global AI sell-off
What's the story
The Indian information technology (IT) sector has witnessed another day of gains on Monday. The Nifty IT index, the top sectoral performer on the NSE, rose nearly 3% amid a global selloff in tech shares and concerns over the sustainability of artificial intelligence (AI)-led investments. At around 10:30am, the Nifty IT index was up by 2.8% at 32,199.85 against benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, which were trading in red.
Market performance
Large-cap IT stocks lead the rally
The rally in IT stocks is even more impressive considering the broad-based selling pressure on other sectoral indices.
The Nifty Metal index fell by 2.32%, while the Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank declined by 2.42% and 1.79%, respectively.
Large-cap IT stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tech Mahindra saw significant gains of 4.91% and 3.34%, respectively, today morning, making them top gainers on the Nifty50 index.
International influence
Global impact of AI stock selloff
The global selloff in AI stocks has impacted Asian equity markets, with some governments in the region taking steps to prevent further declines.
US restrictions on chip exports to certain countries, aimed at limiting China's access to its AI developments, have also weighed on regional markets.
Rising interest rates have made investors cautious about their investments in this volatile sector.