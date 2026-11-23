The rally in IT stocks is even more impressive considering the broad-based selling pressure on other sectoral indices.

The Nifty Metal index fell by 2.32%, while the Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank declined by 2.42% and 1.79%, respectively.

Large-cap IT stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tech Mahindra saw significant gains of 4.91% and 3.34%, respectively, today morning, making them top gainers on the Nifty50 index.