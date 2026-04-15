Nifty poised for 380 point jump as Gift Nifty 24,230
Business
Indian stock markets are gearing up for a strong opening this Wednesday, with the Nifty expected to open about 380 points higher, as Gift Nifty signals 24,230.
This boost comes from positive global vibes and easing U.S.-Iran tensions.
Hariprasad K from Livelong Wealth says the upbeat momentum is thanks to better sentiment worldwide, even though there are still worries about the Strait of Hormuz.
Aditi Nayar warns India inflation risk
Global markets have been on a winning streak as talk of easing U.S.-Iran tensions brings some relief.
But it's not all smooth sailing: inflation in India hit 3.4% in March and could cross 4% soon, especially with pricier veggies and oils, warns Aditi Nayar of ICRA Ltd.