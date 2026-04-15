Nifty poised for 380 point jump as Gift Nifty 24,230 Business Apr 15, 2026

Indian stock markets are gearing up for a strong opening this Wednesday, with the Nifty expected to open about 380 points higher, as Gift Nifty signals 24,230.

This boost comes from positive global vibes and easing U.S.-Iran tensions.

Hariprasad K from Livelong Wealth says the upbeat momentum is thanks to better sentiment worldwide, even though there are still worries about the Strait of Hormuz.