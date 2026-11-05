Nifty rises 576 points to 24,536.60, biggest gain since April
Business
Big day for the stock market: Nifty soared by 576 points (2.4%) to hit 24,536.60, its best single-day gain since April and the highest in almost three months.
Sensex and Bank Nifty also saw strong jumps, reflecting a wave of positive energy across the board.
Oil fall lifts finance, IT stocks
A sharp drop in oil prices and upbeat global vibes after the US midterms helped push things up.
Sectors like finance, auto, realty, and especially IT stocks got a boost.
The rupee even strengthened thanks to foreign money coming in and a weaker US dollar worldwide.
Analysts optimistic, banks seen driving growth
Analysts are feeling good about Nifty's momentum: some think it could even reach its August highs soon.
Banking and financial stocks are expected to keep driving growth if these trends stick around.