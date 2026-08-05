Nifty Smallcap 100 hits all-time high as Sensex adds 152
Business
The Nifty Smallcap 100 reached an all-time high on Wednesday, closing up 0.76% at 19,783.70, even as the bigger indices barely moved.
The Sensex added 152 points or 0.19% to settle at 78,581, and the Nifty ended almost flat.
Midcaps inch up metals lead
Midcap stocks also saw a small rise, while metals, autos, and realty were the day's winners. media, private banks, and FMCG stocks slipped behind.
Shriram Finance and Grasim jumped more than 2.5%, but TCS and Apollo Hospitals lost ground.
The Reserve Bank of India keeping interest rates steady helped boost overall investor mood, even though Bank Nifty dipped due to weak private banks.
Overall, more stocks gained than lost across the market.