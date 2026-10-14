NIIT names Anish Sarkar CEO as Pankaj Jathar steps down
Business
NIIT just named Anish Sarkar as its new CEO, starting October 14, 2026.
He is taking over from Pankaj Jathar, who is stepping down after two years to head back to Bengaluru and focus on teaching and guest lectures.
Jathar will help with the transition until October 22.
Sarkar plans AI learning at NIIT
Sarkar has led teams at Pluxee India, Mercer India, and Capgemini Group, where he grew businesses across the India, Philippines, and Indonesia cluster.
An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta, he is planning to push NIIT forward with more artificial intelligence-powered learning and talent development.
NIIT's leadership welcomed his appointment and believes he will open up new growth opportunities for the company.