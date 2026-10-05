Nike, airBaltic, and Ninja Theory face or plan job cuts

Nike is rolling out its Pace restructuring program, planning more job cuts starting in 2027 and aiming to save $2.5 billion by 2031.

They're also merging some global divisions and opening a new campus in India.

Over at Ninja Theory, even key team members like gameplay programmer Katrin Mair are being let go as the studio faces uncertainty around future projects.

Meanwhile, airBaltic is reportedly planning to cut 500 to 700 jobs; CEO Erno Hilden says they'll handle the process transparently and by the book after consulting with staff.